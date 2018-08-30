Luka Modric named UEFA Men's Player of the Year

Luka Modric receives the UEFA Men's Player of the Year award

Luka Modric has been named UEFA Men's Player of the Year ahead of former Real Madrid team-mate Cristiano Ronaldo and Liverpool forward Mohamed Salah.

The midfielder picks up the award after guiding Real Madrid to a third straight Champions League title and inspiring Croatia to the World Cup final - where they lost to France.

Modric received 313 points in the voting to finish ahead of three-time winner Ronaldo (223pts), who has gone on to join Juventus after scoring 44 goals in 44 games for Real last season.

Salah came third (134pts) after a stellar first season at Anfield, having scored 44 times in all competitions as Liverpool finished fourth in the Premier League and runners-up to Real in Europe.

Luka Modric won the FIFA Golden Ball at the World Cup after helping Croatia reach the final, where they lost to France

A jury of 80 coaches from last season's Champions League and Europa League group stages, as well as one journalist from each of UEFA's 55 member associations, chose their top three players.

Their first pick received five points, the second three points and third one point. Coaches could not pick players from their own team.

Cristiano Ronaldo will target a sixth Champions League title at Juventus after winning one with Manchester United and four at Real Madrid

Meanwhile, a quartet of positional awards were handed out, with goalkeeper Keylor Navas and defender Sergio Ramos winning their respective categories, with Modric the Midfielder of the Season and Ronaldo Forward of the Season.

Women's Player of the Year was given to Pernille Harder (Wolfsburg & Denmark), who beat Ada Hegerberg (Lyon) and Amandine Henry (Portland Thorns/Lyon & France) to the award.

OFFICIAL: @PernilleMHarder is the UEFA 2017/18 Women’s Player of the Year🥇



Fantastic achievement, Pernille 🙌 🇩🇰 pic.twitter.com/RtBtrMt2Wg — UEFA (@UEFA) August 30, 2018

Former Manchester United, Real Madrid and England midfielder Beckham received the 2018 UEFA President's Award, which according to UEFA "recognises outstanding achievements, professional excellence and exemplary personal qualities".

Among others to receive the award are Johan Cruyff, Franz Beckenbauer, Eusebio and Sir Bobby Charlton.

The Europa League Player of the Season will be awarded on Friday, with Diego Godin, Antoine Griezmann, Dimitri Payet the three names on the shortlist.

UEFA awards (winners in bold - others shortlisted)

Men's Player of the Year: Luka Modric, Cristiano Ronaldo, Mohamed Salah

Women's Player of the Year: Pernille Harder, Ada Hegerberg, Amandine Henry

Goalkeeper of the Season: Keylor Navas, Alisson Becker, Gianluigi Buffon

Defender of the Season: Sergio Ramos, Marcelo, Raphael Varane

Midfielder of the Season: Luka Modric, Kevin De Bruyne, Toni Kroos

Forward of the Season: Cristiano Ronaldo, Lionel Messi, Mohamed Salah