Two stabbed in Ibrox clashes ahead of Rangers' Europa League tie with Osijek

Emergency services were called after two men were stabbed in clashes between fans outside Ibrox prior to Rangers' Europa League tie with Osijek.

Footage on social media appeared to show fights between fans of the two clubs ahead of the second qualifying round second-leg tie.

Some were seen clashing near the stadium while bystanders captured footage which was later posted online.

Two men, aged 24 and 40, were found injured and were taken by ambulance to the Queen Elizabeth University Hospital for treatment for stab wounds though medical staff describe their conditions as stable, Police Scotland have confirmed.

Detective Inspector Steven Wallace said: "This type of violent behaviour will not be tolerated and it is absolutely vital anyone with information that could assist with our investigation comes forward.



"I would appeal to anyone who was in the area and witnessed a disturbance, particularly anyone with mobile phone or dash-cam footage, to get in touch."

A clip on Twitter appeared to show one person being kicked about the body while lying prone in the road, while another was seen running holding a flare.

Police officers could be seen lining Paisley Road West and Edmiston Drive on the approach to the stadium.

Rangers went on to draw the match 1-1, though progress to the next stage of the competition after winning the fixture 2-1 on aggregate.

Steven Gerrard's side will now face Slovenian outfit Maribor in the third round of qualifying.