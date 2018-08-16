Europa League round-up: Zenit St Petersburg progress against Dinamo Minsk after dramatic tie

Zenit St Petersburg hit eight against Minsk in the third qualifying round second leg

Ten-man Zenit St Petersburg pulled off a remarkable comeback to advance following a staggering 8-5 aggregate victory over Dinamo Minsk.

The Russian side trailed 4-0 after the first leg in Belarus, but they somehow forced extra-time after goals from Leandro Paredes, Christian Noboa and a double from Artem Dzyuba, despite Paredes seeing red with the scoreline at 2-0.

Seidu Yahaya nudged Minsk ahead on aggregate in the first half of extra-time, but four goals in the final 11 minutes earned Zenit an extraordinary result, with Maksim Shvetsov dismissed late on for the visitors.

Five-time winners Sevilla eased through to the next round with a 5-0 win at Zalgiris, but Feyenoord were dumped out by Slovakian side AS Trencin after a 1-1 second-leg draw could not overturn their 4-0 deficit.

Irish side Cork City were beaten 3-0 at Rosenborg, going out 5-0 on aggregate, Basel won 1-0 on the night and 2-0 on aggregate against Vitesse, who had Chelsea loanee Jake Clarke-Salter sent off early on, and Bordeaux beat Mariupol 5-2 on aggregate after winning 2-1 on Thursday night.