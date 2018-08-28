When is the Europa League group stage draw and who could Arsenal, Chelsea face?

Diego Godin celebrates with the Europa League trophy

As the draw for the Europa League group stage nears, we run through the vital details for British clubs.

Arsenal and Chelsea are already guaranteed their spots in the group stages while Burnley, Celtic and Rangers will join them if they can negotiate their way through their second leg ties on Thursday.

Rangers lead 1-0 from the first leg at Ibrox against FC Ufa, while Celtic battled to a 1-1 draw with Lithuanian champions Suduva. Meanwhile, Burnley lost their first leg play-off 3-1 to Olympiakos, during which defender Ben Gibson was sent off.

Here, we run through those complicated seeds and pots, and all the key dates for the Europa League group stage draw...

When is the draw?

On Friday August 31 at the Grimaldi Forum in Monaco, with the ceremony scheduled to start at 12pm.

Unai Emery replaced Arsene Wenger

Who is in the hat?

Already qualified: Arsenal, Chelsea, Bayer Leverkusen, Eintracht Frankfurt, Villarreal, Real Betis, Lazio, AC Milan, Marseille, Rennes, Anderlecht, Standard Liege, Sporting Lisbon, Fenerbahce, Akhisar Belediyespor, Krasnodar, Spartak Moscow, FC Zurich, Vorskla Poltava, Slavia Prague, Jablonec.

Draw make-up * 17 teams qualify automatically



* 21 teams advance from the EL play-off round



* 6 teams defeated in UEFA Champions League play-off round



* 4 teams defeated in UEFA Champions League third qualifying round league path

How does the draw work?

The draw adjudicators will pick 48 teams from the hat and split them into 12 groups of four.

The teams are split into four different pots. Each group will include one team from each of the four pots.

Pot one will contain the top seeds and pot four the bottom seeds. The rankings to determine which pot each team go into are based on their club coefficient ranking.

The pots

Arsenal and Chelsea will be in pot one and won't face each other, while there is no chance of Rangers and Celtic being drawn together as clubs from the same country can't be drawn together until the knockout stages.

Maurizio Sarri will be looking to conquer Europe with Chelsea

Pot one also consists of Bundesliga side Bayer Leverkusen, La Liga hotshots Villarreal, Italian giants Lazio and AC Milan and Sporting Lisbon.

It looks likely that - if they qualify - Celtic will be in pot one, too - they have a coefficient rating of 31.000, which makes them the ninth highest rated team in the competition.

However, with six more teams dropping out of the Champions League final qualifying round to enter the Europa League, Celtic's position as one of the top 12 ranked teams could be under threat, especially if Dynamo Kiev, Benfica and PSV are in the draw.

The make-up of pots two, three and four will depend on the play-off round second leg results. With a current coefficient rating of just 3.725, it looks certain that Rangers will be in pot three or four if they see off FC Ufa.

That does leave the door open for Steven Gerrard's men potentially facing either Arsenal or Chelsea in the group stages.

Brendan Rodgers and Steven Gerrard

Key dates

The group stages get going on 20 September and the first stage of six matches lasts until mid-December.