World Cup final: How football world reacted to France's win over Croatia

Paul Pogba celebrates after scoring France's third goal

France were crowned World Cup champions for the second time after beating Croatia in a game that had goals, drama and controversy.

There was the first-ever use of VAR in a World Cup final - with the outcome splitting opinions - as well as a terrible goalkeeping error and a teenager making history.

Here's how the match unfolded with the views of players, former players and journalists on social media...

France 4-2 Croatia

As it happened

First half - Mario woe, VAR drama

Just 18 minutes into the match in Moscow, the deadlock was broken when Croatia striker Mario Mandzukic headed into his own net from a free-kick.

But replays of the incident showed that Antoine Griezmann dived to win the free-kick for France...

That’s what VAR should be used for me. Not even a foul and you could lose the WC to a poor decision — Joleon Lescott (@JoleonLescott) July 15, 2018

Croatia had largely been the better side and levelled when Ivan Perisic finished expertly from just inside the box...

What a start. Croatia deservedly level... #WorldCup18 — Joey Barton (@Joey7Barton) July 15, 2018

But then came the big talking point of the match.

A France corner from the right went into the near post, was flicked on and hit Perisic on his arm. Referee Nestor Pitana did not initially give a penalty but decided to check VAR. After watching the incident several times, the referee walked away from the screen, then walked back to check again, and then pointed to the spot.

The decision was largely met with frustration by current and former players.

I can only repeat myself. What is going on there?! #WorldCup — Christian Fuchs (@FuchsOfficial) July 15, 2018

I mean how is that a pen? How can he get his hand out of the way? Shambles... — Joey Barton (@Joey7Barton) July 15, 2018

No way....... how could Perisic move his arm and Vida was behind him to clear. Wasnt even a French player behind Perisic to score. — TIM CAHILL (@Tim_Cahill) July 15, 2018

It was all going too well! Ridiculous decision 😡 NO NO NO VAR #FRACRO #Worldcup2018Russia — Alan Shearer (@alanshearer) July 15, 2018

Definitely a penalty for me! Anywhere else on the pitch and it’s a free kick. No handball is deliberate but arm outstretched makes body bigger and therefore a pen #WorldCupFinal #FRACRO — Jonathan Walters (@JonWalters19) July 15, 2018

I tried to play and I’m not French.. still thinks it’s a pen Mate.. https://t.co/4FuKJcFfSt — John Arne Riise (@JARiiseOfficial) July 15, 2018

How #TheFootballSocial studio reacted to one of the most controversial penalty decisions in World Cup history! 😨 pic.twitter.com/3DyS1THxGd — Soccer AM (@SoccerAM) July 15, 2018

Second half - Mbappe strikes, Lloris blunders, France triumph

Although there were some contrasting views...And here's how the guests on The Football Social, including Wycombe striker Adebayo Akinfenwa, reacted to the decision...

Croatia continued to dominate after half-time, with Perisic impressing and France making the surprising move of taking off N'Golo Kante with less than hour gone...

I’d love to see Perisic playing in the Premier League every week 🇭🇷 #WorldCup — David Meyler (@DavidMeyler7) July 15, 2018

Never seen Kante lose possession so many times in a game. Replaced by Nzonzi. — John Cross (@johncrossmirror) July 15, 2018

But then France came alive.

First Paul Pogba started and finished a move to make it 3-1...

💬 "I'd love Pogba to score."



*2 seconds later



💥 Pogba puts France 3-1 up! pic.twitter.com/T3pGReLzFz — Soccer AM (@SoccerAM) July 15, 2018

Then Kylian Mbappe drilled in from 25 yards out to become only the second teenager to score in a World Cup final. And he got a 'welcome to the club' by the only other player to do so...

Only the second teenager to have scored a goal in a #WorldCupFinal! Welcome to the club, @KMbappe - it's great to have some company! // O segundo adolescente a marcar um gol em uma final de #CopaDoMundo! Bem-vindo ao clube, Kylian - é ótimo ter a sua companhia! https://t.co/g8b2gLTy7B — Pelé (@Pele) July 15, 2018

Hugo Lloris handed Croatia a lifeline when he tried to take the ball around Mandzukic and the striker read the move and poked the ball into the net...

Oh my days what is Lloris doing 🙈 — David Meyler (@DavidMeyler7) July 15, 2018

2 - Mario Mandzukic is just the second player in World Cup history to score a goal for his side and an own goal in a single game, after Ernie Brandts for the Netherlands versus Italy in 1978. Quirk.#WorldCupFinal #WorldCup #CRO #FRA pic.twitter.com/W1geg7lstV — OptaJoe (@OptaJoe) July 15, 2018

Arrogance!!! Started a bit before. France already had their hands on the trophy. Lloris wanted to be cool.....game on — Jan Aage Fjortoft (@JanAageFjortoft) July 15, 2018

However, despite pushing in the final 20 minutes, Croatia could not get back into the match and France were crowned World Cup champions for the second time.

Congratulations France! ⚽🏆🇫🇷 Enjoy this evening! #WorldCup — Mesut Özil (@MesutOzil1088) July 15, 2018