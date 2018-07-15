World Cup final: How football world reacted to France's win over Croatia
France were crowned World Cup champions for the second time after beating Croatia in a game that had goals, drama and controversy.
There was the first-ever use of VAR in a World Cup final - with the outcome splitting opinions - as well as a terrible goalkeeping error and a teenager making history.
Here's how the match unfolded with the views of players, former players and journalists on social media...
France 4-2 Croatia
As it happened
First half - Mario woe, VAR drama
Just 18 minutes into the match in Moscow, the deadlock was broken when Croatia striker Mario Mandzukic headed into his own net from a free-kick.
But replays of the incident showed that Antoine Griezmann dived to win the free-kick for France...
That’s what VAR should be used for me. Not even a foul and you could lose the WC to a poor decision— Joleon Lescott (@JoleonLescott) July 15, 2018
Croatia had largely been the better side and levelled when Ivan Perisic finished expertly from just inside the box...
But then came the big talking point of the match.
A France corner from the right went into the near post, was flicked on and hit Perisic on his arm. Referee Nestor Pitana did not initially give a penalty but decided to check VAR. After watching the incident several times, the referee walked away from the screen, then walked back to check again, and then pointed to the spot.
The decision was largely met with frustration by current and former players.
I can only repeat myself. What is going on there?! #WorldCup— Christian Fuchs (@FuchsOfficial) July 15, 2018
I mean how is that a pen? How can he get his hand out of the way? Shambles...— Joey Barton (@Joey7Barton) July 15, 2018
No way....... how could Perisic move his arm and Vida was behind him to clear. Wasnt even a French player behind Perisic to score.— TIM CAHILL (@Tim_Cahill) July 15, 2018
It was all going too well! Ridiculous decision 😡 NO NO NO VAR #FRACRO #Worldcup2018Russia— Alan Shearer (@alanshearer) July 15, 2018
Definitely a penalty for me! Anywhere else on the pitch and it’s a free kick. No handball is deliberate but arm outstretched makes body bigger and therefore a pen #WorldCupFinal #FRACRO— Jonathan Walters (@JonWalters19) July 15, 2018
I tried to play and I’m not French.. still thinks it’s a pen Mate.. https://t.co/4FuKJcFfSt— John Arne Riise (@JARiiseOfficial) July 15, 2018
How #TheFootballSocial studio reacted to one of the most controversial penalty decisions in World Cup history! 😨 pic.twitter.com/3DyS1THxGd— Soccer AM (@SoccerAM) July 15, 2018
Second half - Mbappe strikes, Lloris blunders, France triumph
Croatia continued to dominate after half-time, with Perisic impressing and France making the surprising move of taking off N'Golo Kante with less than hour gone...
I’d love to see Perisic playing in the Premier League every week 🇭🇷 #WorldCup— David Meyler (@DavidMeyler7) July 15, 2018
Never seen Kante lose possession so many times in a game. Replaced by Nzonzi.— John Cross (@johncrossmirror) July 15, 2018
But then France came alive.
First Paul Pogba started and finished a move to make it 3-1...
💬 "I'd love Pogba to score."— Soccer AM (@SoccerAM) July 15, 2018
*2 seconds later
💥 Pogba puts France 3-1 up! pic.twitter.com/T3pGReLzFz
Then Kylian Mbappe drilled in from 25 yards out to become only the second teenager to score in a World Cup final. And he got a 'welcome to the club' by the only other player to do so...
Only the second teenager to have scored a goal in a #WorldCupFinal! Welcome to the club, @KMbappe - it's great to have some company! // O segundo adolescente a marcar um gol em uma final de #CopaDoMundo! Bem-vindo ao clube, Kylian - é ótimo ter a sua companhia! https://t.co/g8b2gLTy7B— Pelé (@Pele) July 15, 2018
Hugo Lloris handed Croatia a lifeline when he tried to take the ball around Mandzukic and the striker read the move and poked the ball into the net...
2 - Mario Mandzukic is just the second player in World Cup history to score a goal for his side and an own goal in a single game, after Ernie Brandts for the Netherlands versus Italy in 1978. Quirk.#WorldCupFinal #WorldCup #CRO #FRA pic.twitter.com/W1geg7lstV— OptaJoe (@OptaJoe) July 15, 2018
Arrogance!!! Started a bit before. France already had their hands on the trophy. Lloris wanted to be cool.....game on— Jan Aage Fjortoft (@JanAageFjortoft) July 15, 2018
However, despite pushing in the final 20 minutes, Croatia could not get back into the match and France were crowned World Cup champions for the second time.
⭐⭐ CHAMPIONS DU MONDE !!! 🇫🇷🇫🇷 pic.twitter.com/00g4G9lVKp— Л'ЭКИП - L'ÉQUIPE (@lequipe) July 15, 2018
Congratulations France! ⚽🏆🇫🇷 Enjoy this evening! #WorldCup— Mesut Özil (@MesutOzil1088) July 15, 2018
This #WorldCup is the best one I’ve ever seen! Not much competition to be honest, but plenty of goals & great games & to top it off an entertaining final!! #FRACROA #WorldCup2018— Jamie Carragher (@Carra23) July 15, 2018
⭐⭐#FiersdetreBleus #WorldCupFinal pic.twitter.com/evDPk05lZC— French Team (@FrenchTeam) July 15, 2018
