Former England boss Sven-Goran Eriksson turns down Iraq job

Former England boss Sven-Goran Eriksson has turned down the chance to manage Iraq, according to Sky sources.

Sky Sports News understands Eriksson, who met officials from the Iraqi FA in Istanbul last week, has decided against taking up the offer of a three-year deal, which would have covered World Cup qualifiers and the Asia Cup.

The 70-year-old may now turn his attention to becoming the new coach of Cameroon.

Eriksson held talks with the Cameroon Football Federation (Fecafoot) last week about the prospect of replacing Hugo Broos as head coach.

Fecafoot said: "After the interview with Sven-Goran Eriksson and taking into account the other existing offers, Fecafoot will reveal in the next few days its choice of permanent coach for our national team."

After enjoying great success as a club coach on the continent, Eriksson managed England between 2001 and 2006, taking them to the World Cup quarter-finals on two occasions. The Swede has also coached Mexico and led Ivory Coast to the 2010 World Cup in South Africa