Antonio Rudiger apologises for stamp on Benjamin Pavard
By Tommaso Fiore
Last Updated: 07/09/18 11:12am
Antonio Rudiger has apologised for leaving stud marks on Benjamin Pavard's neck during the Nations League game between France and Germany.
The Chelsea and Germany defender left his mark on Pavard as he landed on his neck as the French full-back slide-tackled the ball out for a corner.
Rudiger took to social media on Friday morning to apologise for what happened and clarify his actions were not intentional.
"Sorry for [what happened to] Benjamin Pavard, it wasn't intentional," the German international said.
"I have apologized to him right after it happened and I also want to use this opportunity to wish him a speedy recovery!"
Germany next take on Peru in a friendly as France welcome the Netherlands on Sunday in their next Nations League clash, live on Sky Sports Football.
