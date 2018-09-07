Internationals News

Antonio Rudiger apologises for stamp on Benjamin Pavard

Last Updated: 07/09/18 11:12am
0:23
Watch the incident that saw Antonio Rudiger leave his mark on Benjamin Pavard's neck
Watch the incident that saw Antonio Rudiger leave his mark on Benjamin Pavard's neck

Antonio Rudiger has apologised for leaving stud marks on Benjamin Pavard's neck during the Nations League game between France and Germany.

The Chelsea and Germany defender left his mark on Pavard as he landed on his neck as the French full-back slide-tackled the ball out for a corner.

Rudiger took to social media on Friday morning to apologise for what happened and clarify his actions were not intentional.

France's Benjamin Pavard was left with nasty stud marks by after being caught by Antonio Rudiger
France's Benjamin Pavard was left with nasty stud marks by after being caught by Antonio Rudiger

"Sorry for [what happened to] Benjamin Pavard, it wasn't intentional," the German international said.

"I have apologized to him right after it happened and I also want to use this opportunity to wish him a speedy recovery!"

Germany next take on Peru in a friendly as France welcome the Netherlands on Sunday in their next Nations League clash, live on Sky Sports Football.

