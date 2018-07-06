England World Cup quarter-finals revisited: Wayne Rooney's red, David Seaman's error

Sven-Goran Eriksson and David Beckham feel World Cup heartbreak in 2006

England will be looking to win their first World Cup quarter-final game for 28 years on Saturday - we revisit their most recent last-eight ventures.

England go into their last-eight clash with Sweden knowing they've only progressed from two of their eight previous World Cup quarter-final appearances, doing so in 1966 and 1990.

Meanwhile, Sweden will be competing in their fifth World Cup quarter-final - they've progressed to the semi-final in three of their previous four (1938, 1958 and 1994), losing only in 1934 against Germany.

Here are the five most notable England World Cup quarter-finals, which yielded mixed results...

2006 - England 0-0 Portugal (1-3 on penalties)

In a different era when England were rubbish at penalty shootouts, the Three Lions went out of the World Cup 3-1 on pens to Portgual, which was their last quarter-final appearance at a World Cup. England lost David Beckham to injury just after half-time and Wayne Rooney was sent off for a stamp on Ricardo Carvalho. Portugal couldn't break down a resolute England defensive unit though and the 10 men to take the game to a shootout. However, the usually reliable Frank Lampard, Steven Gerrard and Jamie Carragher fluffed their lines to send Sven-Goran Eriksson's men home.

Wayne Rooney clashes with Ricardo Carvalho and is dismissed

England team: Robinson, Neville, Terry, Ferdinand, Ashley Cole, Hargreaves, Beckham (Lennon 51, later substituted for Carragher, 118), Gerrard, Lampard, Joe Cole (Crouch 65), Rooney.

Former England boss Graham Taylor said: "You could see the difference in the penalties between England and Germany.

"From the way they walk, the way they approach the ball and the way the Germans took the penalties with the accuracy and precision, you never thought they would miss. You did not have that same feeling with England. You have got to practise, you have got to work at them."

2002 - Brazil 2-1 England

Brazil knocked England out in a tense quarter-final in Shizuoka, famous for a blunder by David Seaman that handed Brazil the winner. Goals from Rivaldo and Ronaldinho - who lobbed an out-of-position Seaman - either side of half-time, cancelled out Michael Owen's opener. England were given a boost when Ronaldinho was controversially dismissed on 58 minutes for a foul on Danny Mills but they lacked creativity and energy in the searing heat and bowed out.

David Seaman is consoled by David Beckham after his error in 2002

England team: Seaman, Mills, Campbell, Ferdinand, Ashley Cole (Sheringham 79), Beckham, Scholes, Butt, Sinclair (Dyer 56), Owen (Vassell 79), Heskey.

David Beckham said: "If anyone tries to make a scapegoat out of David Seaman it would be an absolute disgrace. He's been the best goalkeeper in this tournament. It was a fluke shot that was really a cross but somehow ended up being a goal. It wasn't even a mistake by David."

1990 - England 3-2 Cameroon (AET)

You have to go back 28 years to find the last time England won a quarter-final at a World Cup. This match turned out to be one of the classic matches of Italia 90.

David Platt put England ahead inside 25 minutes but the introduction of 38-year-old Roger Milla turned the match on its head in five second-half minutes. Firstly, Cameroon were awarded a penalty, from which Emmanuel Kunde scored the equaliser before Eugene Ekeke put Cameroon ahead after a great run by Milla. England came within eight minutes of departing the tournament, but Gary Lineker won the first of two penalties which he dispatched before Lineker again scored from the spot in extra-time.

Paul Gascoigne in action against Cameroon in the Italia '90 quarter-final

England team: Shilton, Parker, Pearce, Butcher (Steven 76), Wright, Walker, Platt, Gascoigne, Waddle, Barnes (Beardsley 46), Lineker.

Lineker said: "The day before the Cameroon game, the quarter-final of the World Cup, Bobby [Robson] came up to me and he said: 'I've got wind there is a Cameroonian spy in here watching our training, so you might want to think about your penalty practice'.

"So I hit 10 penalties, all to the keeper's right, every single one of them. We are 2-1 down in the game, there's eight minutes to go - I get kicked: penalty.

"Right here we go… so I put it on the spot. I hit it sweet as a nut and as I looked up I could see the keeper going low to his right, which was the most beautiful sight, I can tell you, when you hit a penalty.

"And at the end of the game, he came up to me and he went "I told you, I told you! Classic Bobby!"

1986 - Argentina 2-1 England

The Diego Maradona match.

Six minutes after the break, a deflected ball looped back towards Peter Shilton and Maradona used his hand to divert the ball past the goalkeeper. Despite huge protests from the England team, the Tunisian referee Ali Bin Nasser also believed the goal was legit. The Hand of God was born.

Four minutes later Argentina were 2-0 to the good thanks to a goal from Maradona that was truly breathtaking. Maradona beat Peter Beardsley, Peter Reid, Terry Butcher and Terry Fenwick before rounding Shilton and rolling the ball home for one the greatest ever World Cup goals. Lineker headed home after good work from John Barnes to set up a dramatic finale but Argentina held on and England were heading home.

One of Diego Maradona's most-famous moments in his career - scoring with the infamous Hand of God handball against England.

England team: Shilton, Stevens, Sampson, Fenwick, Butcher, Hoddle, Reid (Waddle 69), Steven (Barnes 74), Hodge, Lineker, Beardsley.

Argentina coach Carlos Bilardo said: "He [Maradona] headed it in. I think it was alright. I saw him jump and head it."

1966 - England 1-0 Argentina

This was a game remembered for England boss Alf Ramsey labelling the Argentine players "animals" for their behaviour in a match ini which Antonio Rattin was controversially dismissed for what the referee called "violence of the tongue".

However, the match stats showed that Argentina had committed only 19 fouls in the game, to England's 33, which drew criticism from the Argentine press, who accused Ramsey of racism.

England got the job done in 90 minutes when Martin Peters delivered from left and Geoff Hurst nodded in a superb glancing header. It was a goal that helped send England all the way to World Cup glory.

Geoff Hurst headed home the winning goal in 1966

Ramsey said: "We have still to produce our best, and this is not possible until we meet the right sort of opponents, and that is a team that comes out to play football and not act as animals."

England team: Banks, Cohen, Wilson, Stiles, J.Charlton, Moore, Ball, B.Charlton, Hurst, Peters, Hunt.