Jamie Vardy takes part in warm-up but misses full England training

Jamie Vardy is unlikely to feature against Sweden due to a groin injury

Jamie Vardy took part in a warm-up session with the England squad on Friday but missed the full training session and is unlikely to face Sweden, according to Sky sources.

Vardy suffered a groin strain after coming on as a late substitute in the World Cup last-16 win over Colombia, and was unable to take England's fifth penalty in the shootout as previously planned.

The striker's participation in the warm-up suggests the Leicester striker is edging closer to full fitness and could feature in the latter stages if England beat Sweden in Samara on Saturday.

England midfielder Dele Alli, who returned to the starting line-up against Colombia after missing the Group G games against Panama and Belgium with a thigh problem, trained alongside defender Ashley Young who has recovered from an ankle knock.

Ashley Young (right) trained on Friday

Following training, Gareth Southgate's squad left Repino to travel by coach to St Petersburg's airport, where they are set to fly out at lunchtime for the quarter-final clash with the Swedes at the Samara Arena.