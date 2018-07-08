FIFA tell England fans it might not be too late to join World Cup party

England fans show their support against Sweden at Samara Arena

FIFA are urging England supporters still considering a last-minute trip to Russia 2018 to check the official website for returned tickets from fans of other countries.

The Russian government is also doing its part to tempt England fans to join Gareth Southgate's men in Moscow on Wednesday for the semi-final against Croatia by offering a fast-track visa service.

Russia's enormous size and the costs associated with travelling around the 11 host cities have played a part in a significantly reduced England following in the country so far this tournament.

So far, England have played games in Volgograd, Nizhny Novgorod, Kaliningrad, Moscow's Spartak Stadium and Samara.

They now have the chance to play two games in Moscow's 78,000-capacity Luzhniki Stadium in five days - matches that could see them crowned world champions for only the second time in history.

If they lose to Croatia on Wednesday, they would then play in the third/fourth play-off on Saturday in Saint Petersburg's 64,000-capacity stadium. Russia's most tourist-friendly city is also easily accessible from Moscow.

The official match attendance for Saturday's clash against Sweden in Samara was 39,991, which meant there were 1,979 empty seats.

Will Harry Kane lead England to World Cup glory?

According to FIFA's most recent numbers, England fans have bought just over 34,000 tickets. This is the 10th largest international allocation, and the biggest of the four countries still in the tournament, but still behind the United States, Brazil, Germany, Colombia, Mexico, Argentina, Peru, China and Australia.

The US topping the international sales list did raise eyebrows prior to the tournament but it soon became clear in Russia the vast majority of those tickets were bought by American-based fans from Colombia, Mexico and Peru.

Large numbers of tickets, hotel rooms, flights and seats on trains have become available as the German, Mexican and South American challenges have fallen away and those fans have tried to recoup some money.

"Fans have the opportunity to purchase and offer their tickets for resale on FIFA.com/tickets until 15 July," a FIFA spokesperson said.

"So far, over 95,000 tickets have been resold through FIFA.com/tickets. Hence, fans interested in attending the semi-final match between Croatia and England are encouraged to visit FIFA.com/tickets to check the ticket availability."