WATCH: The Ashley Young story

0:52 Discover the story behind England's oldest player at the World Cup, Ashley Young, from those that know him best. Discover the story behind England's oldest player at the World Cup, Ashley Young, from those that know him best.

Ashley Young has started every game in his first World Cup for England on their run to the semi-finals.

The 33-year-old missed out on the previous tournaments in South Africa and Brazil but has proven his worth as one of Gareth Southgate's trusted leaders in the squad this summer in Russia.

It took a change of position, from right-winger to left-back, and a stellar season at Manchester United for Young to force himself into Southgate's first-team.

Hear the story of Young's success from teachers at John Henry Newman School, ex-Watford assistant manager Nigel Gibbs and ex-Watford assistant academy director Chris Cummins.

Watch the video above to discover the story behind England's oldest player at the World Cup from those that know him best.