WATCH: The Marcus Rashford and Jesse Lingard story

1:50 Discover the story behind Jesse Lingard and Marcus Rashford's rise from Man Utd's youth set-up all the way to the World Cup Discover the story behind Jesse Lingard and Marcus Rashford's rise from Man Utd's youth set-up all the way to the World Cup

Academy graduates Marcus Rashford's and Jesse Lingard's close friendship has seen them breakthrough at Manchester United and into the England squad together.

Lingard is expected to start for Gareth Southgate's side when they take on Croatia in the World Cup semi-final on Wednesday, while Rashford will be primed to make an impact from the bench.

Both started their football careers at south Manchester community football club, Fletcher Moss Rangers, before making their names together at Old Trafford over the course of the last two seasons.

Hear the story of the duo's meteoric rise with insight from those who played key roles in helping develop both players' careers, including ex-Manchester United coach René Meulensteen, and current United under-18's coach Colin Little.

Watch the video above to discover Rashford and Lingard's journey all the way to the World Cup.

This video was created as part of England's 'Dream Big with Lidl' campaign.