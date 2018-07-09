England goalkeeper Jordan Pickford has 'no fear', says Peter Shilton

0:48 Former England goalkeeper Peter Shilton has praised current No 1 Jordan Pickford for his performances in the World Cup Former England goalkeeper Peter Shilton has praised current No 1 Jordan Pickford for his performances in the World Cup

Former England goalkeeper Peter Shilton has praised the performances of Jordan Pickford, describing the 24-year-old as having "no fear".

The Everton goalkeeper has made only eight appearances for his country, with five of those coming at this summer's World Cup.

However, Pickford has not let his inexperience hold him back. He saved a crucial penalty in England's shootout win over Colombia in the last 16, and was named man of the match for his performance in the quarter-final victory against Sweden.

Jordan Pickford kept out Colombia's fifth and final penalty to help England to their first World Cup shootout win

Shilton, England's most-capped player, told Sky Sports News: "The other night he was right up for it. What I liked was his confidence. He was shouting at defenders, telling them 'don't let me be beaten'.

"There's no fear. He's not had games where he's made a few mistakes and got hammered in the press.

"He had a little taste of it against Belgium - they said he was too small, he went with the wrong arm. I didn't agree with that.

"That might do him good because he's going to make doubly sure he doesn't make a mistake."

Shilton won a record 125 caps for his country

Pickford has had loan spells at clubs as varied as Darlington, Alfreton and Carlisle United on his way to the top of the domestic and international game.

Shilton believes that Pickford's route through the lower leagues - in a similar fashion to team-mates Jamie Vardy and Harry Kane - has helped to make him a better player.

"Sometimes when you start in the lower leagues, you really appreciate what you've got when you actually get there," added Shilton.

"It takes a lot of determination when you go to the lower leagues to get back to the big time. That character and will-to-win must have come through."