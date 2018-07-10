England's squad all train ahead of World Cup semi-final against Croatia

0:15 England have their first World Cup semi-final in 28 years on Wednesday - but the players were let loose with a rubber chicken in training on Tuesday England have their first World Cup semi-final in 28 years on Wednesday - but the players were let loose with a rubber chicken in training on Tuesday

England have a clean bill of health for their World Cup semi-final against Croatia after all 23 players trained on Tuesday.

Jordan Henderson had been a fitness concern with a tight hamstring while Jamie Vardy was an unused substitute in Saturday's win over Sweden with a groin injury.

But both players completed a full session at the Spartak Zelenogorsk stadium - including an exercise which saw the players throw around a rubber chicken.

The squad fly out to the Russian capital, Moscow, on Tuesday afternoon for their first World Cup semi-final in 28 years.

England manager Gareth Southgate is expected to name the same XI against Croatia as he did in the victories over Colombia and Sweden which saw them reach the final four.

The only other option Southgate is considering is whether he sacrifices one of his three attacking players behind Harry Kane, to bring in Eric Dier alongside Henderson, as he did for friendlies against the likes of Germany, Holland and Italy.

England take on Croatia at the Luzhniki Stadium at 7pm BST on Wednesday. Victory would see them return to the same venue to face either France or Belgium in the final.