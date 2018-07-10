Gareth Southgate's England should change nothing, says Steph Houghton

1:57 Steph Houghton offers her advice to Gareth Southgate's England squad Steph Houghton offers her advice to Gareth Southgate's England squad

England women's captain Steph Houghton says continuity is crucial for Gareth Southgate's team in Wednesday's World Cup semi-final against Croatia.

Houghton has been in the same position as men's captain Harry Kane as she led England to the last four at the World Cup in 2015, where they lost 2-1 to Japan.

The Manchester City centre-back told Sky Sports News: "Our previous experience is to just keep doing what you're doing. As every game's gone on they have got better and better.

"Hopefully they'll just get their heads down, work hard and get the win for us. They'll be feeling a bit of everything - you've been there for the extra week now, you've been there for six, seven weeks, away from home and there's family and friends coming over.

"I think there'll be a bit of nerves as the day comes but a bit of excitement as well because you know you've always dreamed of playing in a World Cup final."

Houghton, who also captains City, says she has been really impressed with the England side and in particular, their manager Southgate.

"The Sweden performance was very professional, they really controlled the game," she added. "As an England fan you want to see good football and the team being ruthless in both boxes and they certainly have been that.

"Southgate wants his players and his team to be themselves and to be together. It was important he tried to reconnect with the fans and he certainly has done that."

England women are currently trying to qualify for next year's World Cup. Phil Neville's side are a point behind leaders Wales but have a game in hand. The teams meet at Rodney Parade on August 31.

"Everyone's had a good rest and getting ready for our next two qualifiers," she said. "It's a massive game against Wales but we're confident of getting a win and a place in France next year."

Houghton missed their last qualifier, a 3-1 win in Russia, to have knee surgery, but she confirmed that she was recovering well and will be back for the start of the new season.