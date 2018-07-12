Harry Kane says England must build on World Cup progress in Russia

Harry Kane has challenged England to ensure their World Cup adventure does not go down as a once-in-a-generation experience.

The Tottenham striker became just the third man to captain England in a World Cup semi-final on Wednesday night, following in the footsteps of Sir Bobby Moore and Terry Butcher.

Defeat to Croatia in Moscow means Gareth Southgate's side will be competing in Saturday's third/fourth place play-off rather than the final but Kane - who was not even born when England fell at the same stage in Italia 90 - has no intention of allowing the next wait to last so long.

"This has got to be the start of something rather than the end of it," he said.

"We have built a solid foundation over a two-year period with the manager and it is so important we carry this on and continue to show we can do well in these major tournaments.

1:22 Gareth Southgate is more than proud of what his team achieved at the 2018 World Cup in Russia. Gareth Southgate is more than proud of what his team achieved at the 2018 World Cup in Russia.

"We have shown we can in this one, the aim now is not to have to wait another 20 odd years to get in another big semi-final. We must go again and try and achieve our dreams.

"In two years' time, if we are at the Euros, the aim it is to go again. This will give us belief we can do it in the big tournaments."

Kane is confident England are well-placed to challenge for silverware again in the future, with manager Southgate able to further nurture a youthful side whose progress in the World Cup caught the imagination of the public.

"We know we have restored pride in the England shirt, back home as well, so we can hold our heads up high," Kane said.

"All we can say is we are proud of each other. When you look at our squad, how young it is and the fact the manager has only been in charge for two years, it is massive that we've had a good tournament and restored the pride of the nation.

"The fans are excited to watch us again and that is how we have to keep it. To hear the fans singing out there after a defeat is an incredible feeling.

"We are in a great place - an inexperienced team, a young team and no-one expected us to get this far in the first place.

"Now all we can do is try to improve. We owe that to ourselves and I know we will. We just have to learn from nights like this."