Kieran Trippier trains with England ahead of Belgium match

All 23 England trained on Friday morning ahead of the Belgium match

Kieran Trippier trained with England on Friday morning and is fit to play Belgium in Saturday's World Cup third-place play off after recovering from a groin strain.

Jordan Henderson and Kyle Walker were also doubts, according to Sky sources, but the trio were all present for England's final training session in Russia, along with the rest of the squad.

Trippier was injured in Wednesday's 2-1 semi-final defeat to Croatia - leaving the field in the second period of extra-time. Henderson and Walker were forced off in added time after suffering from cramp and fatigue.

Gareth Southgate is expected to make changes for the third-place play-off, but has not given any indication as to which players he will be rotating.

Trippier was carried off the pitch against Croatia

Harry Kane will be keen to start the game as he looks to become the first English player to win the World Cup Golden Boot since Gary Lineker in 1986. He tops the goalscoring charts with six.

Belgium also reported a clean bill of health in their Friday morning training session ahead of Saturday afternoon's contest in Saint Petersburg.

Manchester United striker Romelu Lukaku needs a hat-trick against England to surpass Kane's goal tally.