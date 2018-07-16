Southgate Tube station to be renamed after Gareth Southgate

Southgate underground station in north London is to be renamed after England's World Cup manager Gareth.

The Piccadilly line station will be called 'Gareth Southgate' for 48 hours from Monday, Transport for London (TfL) has revealed.

Southgate's achievement in guiding England to a fourth-place finish in Russia - their best since they lost the 1990 World Cup semi-final to West Germany on penalties - has been recognised by TfL.

The former Middlesbrough boss and his players have helped bridge a disconnect with the nation's long-suffering football fans, with chants of "it's coming home" echoing a feeling of renewed World Cup optimism.

Southgate himself became a national hero, with sales of his signature waistcoat taking off during the tournament.

Some supporters took it upon themselves to rename Southgate station after the manager by writing "Gareth" above the station's Tube sign and that has now been made official, for two days at least.

"The great performance of the England team this summer brought people of all ages together in celebration," said Mark Wild, TfL's London Underground managing director.