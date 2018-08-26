Should England manager Gareth Southgate stick with World Cup stars or pick new faces?

3:54 Should Southgate stick with World Cup stars? Should Southgate stick with World Cup stars?

Southgate will name his next squad for September's UEFA Nations League fixtures against Spain and Switzerland on Thursday, and it remains to be seen how many of England's semi-final stars from the summer tournament will be included.

Speaking on the Sunday Supplement, The Times' sports writer Alyson Rudd believes Southgate must start experimenting now if he wants to keep a youthful feel to his squad.

"Just as I was very relieved that there was no open top parade for reaching a World Cup semi-final, I equally don't feel like there is a need to parade the exact same players and make it a 'thank you, we applaud you for being there at the World Cup and doing so well'," she said.

"Southgate says he is always looking to the future - well you have to start doing that now. Of course, the core of the team will be the same but just before the World Cup started, there were clamours for the introduction of other players but Southgate did not want to disrupt the squad.

"He was worried if Jonjo Shelvey would fit in or not, although he might have been a good option because he has good passing ability, so now is the chance. He knows the style, he knows the kind of squad he likes in terms of personality as well as playing and he is clearly building around youth with a dash of experience.

"Now, you're not throwing that apart, you're keeping it so he has the ability to test the players who might fit those gaps in the team that meant England couldn't get further than the semi-final stage.

"I personally wouldn't be the least bit offended if England looked different and I'm sure the fans are not so sentimental that they would be sobbing if one of their favourites from the tournament was on the bench or for some reason, wasn't there at all.

"I'd say go for it Gareth, keep experimenting and you've got to unearth someone who can pass the ball and be reliable. There's James Maddison, who I know has had so much attention, but I don't see any harm in at least bringing him in now because he's been playing well for Leicester so go for it."

Chief sports writer of the Daily Mirror, Andy Dunn, was less convinced that Southgate should start experimenting and instead focus on winning the upcoming fixtures.

"I think they should get acclaim for what they did. It's easy to forget how much they lifted the country and I think it will also set up a good atmosphere against Spain," he told the Sunday Supplement.

"There is room to look ahead to the future and for experimentation. It would be good for them to treat this game as a continuation and to go out and win because it is still a competitive game.

"I think it will give players a tiny, extra edge so I think they should approach the game against Spain at Wembley not as a hindrance, but to try and tap into that feel good factor of the summer. He could do with a good performance.

"So I don't think the team is the right place to experiment, to make six or even substitutions, and I think he should pick the team he thinks is best to win the game."