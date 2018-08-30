Sam Allardyce considers legal action over undercover report

Sam Allardyce is considering taking legal action against the Daily Telegraph

Sam Allardyce is considering legal action after the publication of a report into the undercover newspaper investigation which led to him losing his job as England manager.

The Independent Press Standards Organisation (IPSO) has ruled that the Daily Telegraph's investigation was justified as it was in the public interest, but also that elements of the report were inaccurate.

The FA dismissed Allardyce from the role in September 2016, just 67 days after his appointment.

"Had the FA stuck to their word and waited to see the Telegraph's evidence (as they originally told me they would), they would have seen that the allegations made against me were false," Allardyce said.

Sam Allardyce was in charge of just one England game, a 1-0 World Cup qualifying victory over Slovakia

"It was of course the allegations about third-party ownership that the FA stated were the reasons for my leaving. It was clear that those that I was dealing with were more concerned with their own image than getting to the truth of what had occurred.

"I will consider my position in this regard with my lawyers."

Although IPSO ruled in favour of the Telegraph on 22 of the 25 complaints made my Allardyce in relation to the undercover operation, the newspaper accepted inaccuracies in their Thursday edition.

It accepted that Allardyce, while suggesting a way that a third party could share in the financial rewards of a transfer, had made clear that a third party could not take a portion of the transfer fee.

The Telegraph also accepted that Allardyce had not entered into negotiations to be paid to give advice on third-party ownership, and admitted "an inaccurate claim was made that Mr Allardyce had briefed on 'breaking the rules'."

2:31 Allardyce: I’d have been defensive Allardyce: I’d have been defensive

After just one match in charge of England, a 1-0 World Cup qualifying victory over Slovakia, Allardyce returned to club management with Crystal Palace in December 2016.

After guiding the Eagles to Premier League safety, Allardyce walked away from Selhurst Park before joining Everton in November 2017, from where he was sacked once more at the end of the season.

"I waited many years to be England manager and believe I would have made a success of the position," Allardyce said. "It took me a long while to recover from the disappointment of losing the position I'd worked so hard for because of stories that I knew were false.

"I was very lucky that first Crystal Palace and then Everton gave me the chance to rebuild my reputation and enjoy the game again.

"I wish Gareth Southgate all the best with the England position and he has shown that he is more than capable. There are some great players in the England set-up and I hope they are not let down by the administrators."