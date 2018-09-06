Luke Shaw should start for England in Nations League, says Danny Higginbotham

Manchester United's Shaw should be in England's starting line-up on Saturday, says Higginbotham

Danny Higginbotham says Gareth Southgate should start Manchester United's Luke Shaw against Spain on Saturday.

England kick off their UEFA Nations League campaign against former Barcelona coach Luis Enrique's side before rounding off the international break with a friendly against Switzerland.

In-form Shaw impressed during the start of the Premier League season, scoring in United's first outing against Leicester, and Higginbotham says he should be given the nod at left-back in the starting line-up.

"I'd probably look at him at the moment on the left-hand side," he told Sky Sports News while analysing the Three Lions' potential line-up on Saturday.

"Before he got his horrific injury [against PSV Eindhoven in 2015], he was probably Manchester United's best player at the time under [Louis] Van Gaal.

"He had a great relationship with Memphis Depay, and when he got that awful injury, it was the beginning of the end for him too because Shaw was bringing out the best in him."

Boss Southgate employed Manchester United team-mate Ashley Young as a left-back during the World Cup in Russia.

Shaw also appeared for England at the 2014 World Cup in Brazil

Shaw last played for England in March 2017, as a second-half substitute in a 1-0 friendly defeat to Germany.

"On the right-hand side, it's where Gareth Southgate sees Kyle Walker," said Higginbotham. "Does he see him as a wing-back or does he see someone like [Joe] Gomez being able to go and take that position?

"It's an interesting battle to have, Walker and Trippier have got some great strengths. They're both very quick and Trippier obviously has the set-pieces about him.

"It will be a pleasure of a headache for him to have."

