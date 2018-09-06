England v Spain tactics: Gareth Southgate's attacking centre-backs

3:13 Danny Higginbotham analyses England's attacking centre-backs Danny Higginbotham analyses England's attacking centre-backs

Gareth Southgate has prioritised ball-playing centre-backs as England manager - and here Sky Sports tactics expert Danny Higginbotham explains why those defenders play such an important role.

Harry Maguire, John Stones and Kyle Walker are expected to start in defence against Spain on Saturday when England kick off their Nations League campaign live on Sky Sports.

All three are confident coming out with the ball at their feet and Higginbotham explained on Sky Sports News why this is a key tactical ploy by Southgate.

When one of those players steps up with possession, explained Higginbotham, they are able to draw opposition midfielders towards them and create space further up the pitch - a movement which can create a knock-on effect leading to England chances.

By drawing an opposition midfielder towards him, Harry Maguire can create space for Dele Alli in a dangerous position

"The beauty of playing with three at the back, more often than not you're going to play against teams that have one player up front, so it can be quite easy to play around," said Higginbotham.

"If Maguire, for instance, beats the press, the next area he is looking into is midfield. At some point the opposition midfield have to say 'how long do we allow Maguire to run with the ball?'

"Otherwise, he will just keep running because he's strong and deceptively quick and he's more than willing to go forward and shoot. One of the midfielders will have to go to him.

"That means Maguire will have done what's been asked of him, namely: 'can you drag one of them out?'

"All of a sudden, Dele Alli or Lingard will find himself free and getting on the ball. The midfield four or five has been taken out of the situation and they're all chasing the ball.

"As an opposition centre-back or full-back now what are you going to do? Alli will be able to shoot or play a pass.

"Yes, it starts at the back but the end game is to outnumber the opposition in their final third.

"That's where the centre-backs are so key. Yes, defensively, but also going forward. That's something England will be working on all the time."