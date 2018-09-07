Harry Kane to wear golden boots for England against Spain

Harry Kane scored six goals during the World Cup in Russia

Harry Kane has revealed he will wear a pair of golden boots in England's Nations League opener against Spain on Saturday.

It will be the England skipper's first international appearance since being awarded the Golden Boot for finishing as the top scorer at the summer's World Cup.

Buzzing to wear these tomorrow night. Gold boots 👌 Thanks @nikefootball pic.twitter.com/sMlHsPprys — Harry Kane (@HKane) September 7, 2018

Tottenham striker Kane scored six goals during the tournament in Russia, helping England reach the semi-finals, where they lost to Croatia in extra time.

Kane will also collect his Golden Boot award at Wembley ahead of Saturday's match.

Kane tweeted a picture of the boots, provided by Nike, and wrote: "Buzzing to wear these tomorrow night. Gold boots."

Kane was the second England player to win the Golden Boot at a World Cup after Gary Lineker in 1986.