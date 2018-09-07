Harry Kane to wear golden boots for England against Spain
Kane will also collect World Cup Golden Boot award at Wembley
Last Updated: 07/09/18 2:39pm
Harry Kane has revealed he will wear a pair of golden boots in England's Nations League opener against Spain on Saturday.
It will be the England skipper's first international appearance since being awarded the Golden Boot for finishing as the top scorer at the summer's World Cup.
Buzzing to wear these tomorrow night. Gold boots 👌 Thanks @nikefootball pic.twitter.com/sMlHsPprys— Harry Kane (@HKane) September 7, 2018
Tottenham striker Kane scored six goals during the tournament in Russia, helping England reach the semi-finals, where they lost to Croatia in extra time.
Kane will also collect his Golden Boot award at Wembley ahead of Saturday's match.
There's something waiting for @HKane to collect at @wembleystadium tomorrow... 👀#threelions pic.twitter.com/UzjL78XRfm— England (@England) September 7, 2018
Kane tweeted a picture of the boots, provided by Nike, and wrote: "Buzzing to wear these tomorrow night. Gold boots."
England vs Spain
September 8, 2018, 7:00pm
Live on
Kane was the second England player to win the Golden Boot at a World Cup after Gary Lineker in 1986.
Play Super 6
Jeff has given away over £1.5m over the last fortnight! Enter your predictions for free here.