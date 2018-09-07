England News

News
  • News
  • Teams
  • Fixtures
  • Results
  • Tables
  • Stats
  • Squad
More from Football

Harry Kane to wear golden boots for England against Spain

Kane will also collect World Cup Golden Boot award at Wembley

Last Updated: 07/09/18 2:39pm

Harry Kane scored six goals during the World Cup in Russia
Harry Kane scored six goals during the World Cup in Russia

Harry Kane has revealed he will wear a pair of golden boots in England's Nations League opener against Spain on Saturday.

It will be the England skipper's first international appearance since being awarded the Golden Boot for finishing as the top scorer at the summer's World Cup.

Tottenham striker Kane scored six goals during the tournament in Russia, helping England reach the semi-finals, where they lost to Croatia in extra time.

Kane will also collect his Golden Boot award at Wembley ahead of Saturday's match.

Kane tweeted a picture of the boots, provided by Nike, and wrote: "Buzzing to wear these tomorrow night. Gold boots."

England vs Spain

September 8, 2018, 7:00pm

Live on

Get Sky Sports Get a Sky Sports pass

Kane was the second England player to win the Golden Boot at a World Cup after Gary Lineker in 1986.

Play Super 6

Jeff has given away over £1.5m over the last fortnight! Enter your predictions for free here.

Also See:

Trending

©2018 Sky UK