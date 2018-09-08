Harry Kane angry after England were denied goal by referee against Spain

2:13 Harry Kane insists the referee was wrong to disallow England's late goal Harry Kane insists the referee was wrong to disallow England's late goal

Harry Kane claims the referee "bottled it" over his controversial decision to disallow Danny Welbeck's goal deep into injury time of England's 2-1 defeat by Spain.

Welbeck, who came on as a late substitute for Marcus Rashford, thought he had salvaged a point for England at Wembley when he turned the ball into the net after David de Gea had fumbled it into his path.

Initially, it looked as if the referee, Danny Makkelie, had awarded the goal but after a discussion with his assistant behind the goal, he changed his mind and awarded Spain a free-kick instead.

Danny Welbeck thought he'd scored the equaliser for England against Spain

There had looked to be minimal contact from Welbeck on De Gea, although Gary Neville suggested on commentary it might have been given for a slight push just before that.

0:56 The Sky Sports pundits thought David De Gea 'got away with it' The Sky Sports pundits thought David De Gea 'got away with it'

When asked whether the goal should have stood, Kane said: "Yeah 100 per cent. They are big moments and you need the ref to stay strong but unfortunately he's bottled it.

"Danny Welbeck's just stood there, the 'keeper's gone to catch it and fell on top of him and Danny's put it away and somehow the ref's given it as a foul.

3:32 Match highlights: England 1-2 Spain Match highlights: England 1-2 Spain

"In the big moments sometimes you need a firm ref to stay calm under pressure so it's disappointing to finish that way.

"Danny just stood there, De Gea's gone up to catch the ball and as he's come down he's fallen on Danny, he's not fouled him or anything the ball's just dropped.

"Keepers sometimes get better treatment than the rest of us and that's unfortunate."