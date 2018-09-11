LISTEN: Gary Neville podcast - England and Marcus Rashford

England News

Last Updated: 11/09/18 11:47pm

Gary Neville reflected on England's win over Switzerland and Marcus Rashford's display on the latest edition of the Gary Neville podcast.

Rashford scored the only goal of the game as England emerged victorious from the friendly at the King Power Stadium.

The game saw England snap a three-game losing streak after a 2-1 defeat to Spain in their UEFA Nations League opener on Saturday.

Neville discussed the importance of victory for England, how pleased Gareth Southgate will be with the two matches in this international break, and his thoughts on England playing out from the back.

