LISTEN: Gary Neville podcast - England and Marcus Rashford
Last Updated: 11/09/18 11:47pm
Gary Neville reflected on England's win over Switzerland and Marcus Rashford's display on the latest edition of the Gary Neville podcast.Rashford scored the only goal of the game as England emerged victorious from the friendly at the King Power Stadium.
The game saw England snap a three-game losing streak after a 2-1 defeat to Spain in their UEFA Nations League opener on Saturday.
