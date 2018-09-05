Scotland Women's coach Shelley Kerr praised by Malky Mackay

Malky Mackay has praised Scotland Women's coach Shelley Kerr after they qualified for the 2019 World Cup by saying it was an easy decision to appoint her.

Scotland Women qualified for the major tournament for the first time after a 2-1 win over Albania in Elbasan.

The result took Scotland to the top of Group Two above Switzerland, who were held to a goalless draw by Poland, and through to a place at France 2019.

Speaking about the women's head coach to Sky Sports News, Mackay said: "We appointed her nine months ago before the Euros, I interviewed her along with some serious European candidates, she was outstanding at the interview.

"I look at her she eat, sleeps and breathes football, she's been manager of Arsenal Ladies. She has 50 caps for her country.

"She is the first woman manager in football that is still a university team, it was an easy appointment for me.

"We work in offices next to each other and she cares deeply about the pathway in girls and women's football.

"The youth pathway and then the 17s and 19s that are going to lead into our future squads are so important to her.

"I am delighted for her personally, delighted for the players and the country and maybe we have young players and young girls now who will be inspired by this. There are plenty of different pathways that can help girls get into football."

The draw for the groups for the World Cup will be drawn in November.