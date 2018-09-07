Alex McLeish says Scotland need to cut out errors after Belgium loss

Alex McLeish was left to rue several costly mistakes from Scotland as they were beaten 4-0 by Belgium in a friendly on Friday.

Playing the second-ranked side in the world, Scotland were the architects of their own downfall as errors led to three Belgium goals.

John McGinn was tackled outside his own box for the opener while Michy Batshuayi punished mistakes from Charlie Mulgrew and Ryan Jack after half-time.

Scotland boss McLeish told Sky Sports: "We shot ourselves in the foot with mistakes. We encouraged the guys to play, build up, but Belgium are a team together for five years or so.

"They are a top, top team. We were perpetrators of our downfall. These are errors which should easily be eradicated. These guys have to learn very quickly.

"It was a difficult game against a great team. We are striving to get to that level, but we are well away from that level.

"They recovered their composure towards the end and had a couple of chances ourselves. Yet we were not quite able to beat [Thibaut] Courtois."

Scotland now turn their attentions to their UEFA Nations League opener against Albania on Monday while Belgium, who finished third at the World Cup, play Iceland on Tuesday.

Belgium boss Roberto Martinez said the win over Scotland was "perfect preparation" for the game against Iceland.

"It's always a bit tricky when you finish the World Cup, with all the hype of a big tournament, and then you start a new campaign and it's a test for the players' attitude," he said.

"It was very pleasing, not just for the new players that came in, who looked like they have been with the group for a long time, but the experienced players setting very good levels."