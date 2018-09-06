Ryan Giggs hails 'magnificent' Wales after 4-1 thumping of Ireland

2:46 Ryan Giggs says Wales' 4-1 win was a dream start for him Ryan Giggs says Wales' 4-1 win was a dream start for him

Ryan Giggs says he "can't be much happier" after Wales thumped Ireland 4-1 at the Cardiff City Stadium.

Giggs said his side had set the bar in terms of their performance following their biggest win over Ireland in history, and was impressed with how his players had adapted so quickly after only joining up with the squad on the back of a round of domestic games last weekend.

"I enjoyed the performance, and the goals, but you always think you can do better," he told Sky Sports. "The lads were magnificent, scored some brilliant goals and played some great football. I can't be much happier.

"At the start of the season, it's juggling players who are playing regularly and have match rhythm, and like the squad having that balance of experience but bringing those young players in too.

"You don't get long with the players, but I must say a big thank you to the staff and players really; it's been quite intense, you don't get much time on the grass, some of the players played on Sunday, so it was about recovery and then working on things as much as we can, and trusting each other with the ball.

"It's about expressing themselves and they've done that, but now it's about maintaining that standard we've set."

Ethan Ampadu earned his third cap aged just 17

Giggs also singled out Chelsea defender Ethan Ampadu, who played his third game for the senior side aged just 17 and was a class act at the back for his country.

"Ethan Ampadu is a talented player, and as a person," he said. "He's so balanced and mature for such a young player, and he's going to be some player."