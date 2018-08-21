Chris Brunt retires from Northern Ireland duty

Chris Brunt has stepped down with 65 caps for Northern Ireland

Chris Brunt has retired from Northern Ireland duty to focus on helping West Brom's quest to return to the Premier League.

The 33-year-old made a winning debut against Switzerland in 2004 and went on to make 65 international caps over 14 years.

The Baggies midfielder missed out on the 2016 European Championships because of a knee ligament injury.

Brunt scored three goals for his country - the last one against the Czech Republic last year.

In a statement released by West Brom, Brunt said: "After a period of lengthy consideration I have taken the difficult decision to retire from international football.

"I have spent a lot of time thinking it over but I feel, at this point in my career, I need my sole football focus to be on helping West Brom return to the Premier League.

"After 14 years of international football this also gives me the opportunity to dedicate more time to my family.

"The past six years, since Michael (O'Neill) has been our manager, have been the most enjoyable of my international career.

"It has always been an honour to represent my country but Michael restored pride following a difficult period for us as a team. He took us to a new level and for that I will always be grateful.

"I would also like to thank my team-mates and all of the staff who have helped me over the years. A special thank you to the medical team who gave me so much support during our last campaign, especially after my knee injury.

Lastly, but most importantly, I would like to thank the Northern Ireland fans, who have provided atmospheres I will remember for the rest of my days.

"It was always a pleasure to play in front of you. I look forward to returning to Windsor Park on your side of the white line."