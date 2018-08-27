Declan Rice not in Republic of Ireland squad as West Ham defender considers England switch

Declan Rice has represented the Republic of Ireland in three friendlies

Declan Rice has not been named in Martin O'Neill's provisional Republic of Ireland squad, with the West Ham defender "still deliberating" on whether to switch his allegiance to England.

The London-born 19-year-old has appeared in three friendlies for Ireland's senior side since making his debut in March, but is eligible to play for England until he makes a competitive appearance.

His omission from the squad for September's UEFA Nations League match against Wales casts doubts on his Ireland future, with O'Neill admitting he is considering his options.

O'Neill said: "He (Rice) is still deliberating. He is a young man. England have spoken to him. He is taking time to make his mind up. He has done brilliantly for us. I'm giving him a little bit of time.

"I wouldn't be exaggerating to say Declan has loved it with us. After the Turkey game his father was there and it was a joyous moment for them. We have done everything we can. He has been welcomed by the squad, the fans. He is taking time and I am respecting that."

Preston striker Callum Robinson has earned a first call-up to the Ireland squad for September's matches against Wales and Poland.

Robinson received international clearance after obtaining an Irish passport through his grandmother, who was born in Monaghan.

There is also a first senior call-up for Kristiansund BK goalkeeper Sean McDermott, while injuries have ruled James McCarthy (leg), Robbie Brady, (ankle) Scott Hogan (groin), and Sean Maguire (hamstring) out.

Ireland travel to Wales for their UEFA Nations League opener on Thursday, September 6 before heading to Poland for a friendly on September 11 - both matches will be live on the Sky Sports Football red button.

An updated squad will be announced on September 3.

Republic of Ireland squad to face Wales and Poland

Goalkeepers: Colin Doyle (Hearts), Sean McDermott (Kristiansund BK), Kieran O'Hara (Macclesfield Town*), Darren Randolph (Middlesbrough)

Defenders: Seamus Coleman (Everton), Cyrus Christie (Fulham), Matt Doherty (Wolverhampton Wanderers), Shane Duffy (Brighton & Hove Albion), Richard Keogh (Derby County), Ciaran Clark (Newcastle United), Kevin Long, Stephen Ward (Burnley), John Egan, Enda Stevens (Sheffield United), Darragh Lenihan (Blackburn Rovers), Greg Cunningham (Cardiff City)

Midfielders: Alan Judge (Brentford), Jeff Hendrick (Burnley), Conor Hourihane (Aston Villa), Alan Browne (Preston North End), Shaun Williams (Millwall), David Meyler (Reading), Harry Arter (Cardiff City*), Daryl Horgan (Hibernian), Callum O'Dowda (Bristol City), James McClean (Stoke City)

Forwards: Jonathan Walters (Burnley), Shane Long (Southampton), Graham Burke, Callum Robinson (Preston North End), Aiden O'Brien (Millwall)

*Indicates player is on loan