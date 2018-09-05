James McLean out for up to six weeks with broken arm

James McClean (left) has broken his arm

Stoke winger James McClean is expected to be out for up to six weeks, after he suffered a badly broken arm while training with the Republic of Ireland, Sky Sports News understands.

The Football Association of Ireland (FAI) announced on Tuesday that McClean had undergone surgery to repair the break, after he fell awkwardly in training. The break was first thought to be in his wrist, but is actually in the lower part of his arm.

It means McClean will miss the chance to play against Wales in Cardiff in the UEFA Nations League on Thursday night - live on Sky Sports.

His goal in the 1-0 win over the same opponents last October secured a World Cup play-off spot for Ireland.

McClean will also miss the friendly in Poland on Tuesday, and up to seven matches for Stoke.