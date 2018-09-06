Roberto Mancini says Italy debut in Nations League will be 'emotional'

Roberto Mancini is due to take charge of his first competitive game as Italy head coach on Friday

Roberto Mancini says he will be "emotional" when Italy face Poland in the stadium where he debuted as a player.

The former Manchester City manager will take charge of his first competitive game as Italy head coach at Stadio Renato Dall'Ara in Bologna, where he made his first Serie A appearance in 1981.

The Italians face Poland on Friday night in both sides' UEFA Nations League opener, live on Sky Sports Football.

Italy vs Poland Live on

"When I made my debut here at 16-years-old I was very emotional," Mancini said.

"Tomorrow it will be the first official game with the national team and it will be another great emotion. It's always a special feeling leading out the lads for the first time competitively.

"I already know the 23-man squad and the starting line-up, but I'll tell the lads beforehand."

The former Italy international admitted his side is still "work in progress" and thinks they are the underdogs in the three-team group, which also includes European champions Portugal.

"We'll face opponents better than us on paper, but we'll play to win the group," he said.

"The Nations League is an important scene, it's better than simple friendlies, you play for the three points. Getting used to doing that is vital, especially for the youngsters."

Mario Balotelli has a strong bond with Roberto Mancini having worked with him at Manchester City

Sky in Italy expect former Liverpool striker Mario Balotelli to start for the hosts, with Napoli's Lorenzo Insigne and Juventus' Federico Bernardeschi either side of him in a 4-3-3 formation.

New Chelsea man Jorginho will take the playmaker spot in a three-man midfield while rekindled Juventus centre-back pairing Giorgio Chiellini and Leonardo Bonucci should start in front of Milan teenage sensation Gianluigi Donnarumma.

"I'm happy for [Bonucci's] return as a friend," said Chiellini. "We shared many years together, playing alongside him every day is a pleasure. I hope it will be the same until I quit.

Giorgio Chiellini will pair up with team-mate Leonardo Bonucci at the heart of the Italy's defence

"I consider myself as one of the captains of the team and I hope I'll help younger players with my experience to get them used to playing at these levels.

"We have a lot of enthusiasm and talent. We need to grow and do it quickly."

Watch Italy v Poland on Friday from 7pm on Sky Sports Football.