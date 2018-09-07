How Roberto Mancini is planning to return Italy to the top tier of international football

Roberto Mancini has selected a number of young players in his Italy squad

Roberto Mancini is aiming to revive and refresh an Italy team still reeling from World Cup qualifying failure. We take a closer look at his task...

Roberto Mancini's rebuilding job as Italy coach has only just started, as the former Manchester City boss is tasked with ushering in a new era for Italian football. But what can we expect from the four-time World Cup winners' new squad?

The Azzurri host Jerzy Brzeczek's Poland on Friday night for the two sides' Nations League opener, in what is both managers' first competitive game in charge of their respective sides.

Mancini is at the forefront of the brand new project designed to bring the Italians back to their former glory after the disastrous two-leg play-off tie against Sweden in November that saw them fail to qualify for the World Cup finals.

We profile the new Italian side who will try to avenge their missed trip to Russia…

Why always him?

Mario Balotelli is back in the Italy fold under Mancini

The biggest novelty in the team sheet is the return of former Liverpool striker Mario Balotelli. The long-time Mancini favourite marked his comeback with a goal against Saudi Arabia in a friendly in May, his first international strike since hitting the winner against England during the 2014 World Cup.

"Super Mario" fell out of favour with Mancini's predecessors due to his infamously undisciplined attitude, but after being ousted from the national team he discovered a rich vein of goal-scoring form at Nice with 43 goals in 65 matches in Ligue 1.

It was not enough to impress then-head coach Gian Piero Ventura, prompting Italy fans to ask the question "why never him?" as replacements Ciro Immobile and Andrea Belotti drew blanks in the crucial games against Sweden.

But now Mancini sees him as the catalyst of the team's attacking play. His flair, power and eye for goal make him the perfect fit to lead the Italian forward line, bringing out the best in other talents such as Napoli's Lorenzo Insigne and Fiorentina's Federico Chiesa.

Federico Chiesa could benefit from playing with Balotelli

Ins and outs

A few elder statesmen of the Italian squad have retired following the defeat to Sweden: Gianluigi Buffon, Daniele De Rossi and Andrea Barzagli, the last few heroes of the World Cup-winning squad in 2006, said their goodbyes to the national team in November.

AC Milan teenage sensation Gianluigi Donnarumma is the heir to Buffon's throne, while Chelsea star Jorginho will take the playmaker spot and established Juventus centre-back pairing Leonardo Bonucci and Giorgio Chiellini will carry on at the heart of Italy's defence.

Gianluigi Buffonhas retired from international football

A few key players of the Mancini squad are set to sit out the Nations League games through injury - Roma's Alessandro Florenzi and PSG's Marco Verratti are expected to take a central part in the national team but are currently sidelined.

What is Mancini's philosophy?

England boss Gareth Southgate complained about the lack of opportunities for English players in the Premier League, and Mancini made a similar statement on Monday when he said that more youngsters should be given a chance to play in Serie A.

The thought behind his revamped squad is to call up the best up-and-coming players in the Italian scene to get them used to playing at high levels - a choice made explicit by the involvement of youngsters who barely featured in Serie A games, such as Roma's 19-year-old Nicolo Zaniolo.

Nineteen-year-old Nicolo Zaniolo is a surprise call-up

Italy boast a range of high-quality players but no recognised stand-out performer, and Mancini is looking to start a new cycle in the history of the national team where young talent will be prioritised, as the search for their true star continues.

His appointment, however, means we will potentially see an Italian sidestepping away from the original values of tactical resoluteness and defensive stability in the pursuit of a more attacking strategy, taking full advantage of the players' creativity and offensive threat.

What can we expect from Italy?

Mancini stated he will be taking the Nations League very seriously and set his sights on winning the group that sees his side up against Poland and European champions Portugal. "We'll face opponents better than us on paper, but we'll play to win the group," he said.

The raw material that he has at his disposal is definitely better than what Antonio Conte found himself working with in the run-up to the Euros in 2016, and the former Chelsea boss proved that a top class manager can refine the same group of players into a team capable of challenging for major tournaments.

Mancini's first two friendly outings provided hope for Italy fans, who noted a stark difference in the players' approach, mentality, and ultimately, quality of football.

Regardless of their results in the Nations League, it is a fresh start for Italian football, one that will see an Italian great at the helm hoping to redeem the country's biggest fall from grace in history.