Toni Kroos says the manner of Mesut Ozil's international retirement was 'not in order'

Mesut Ozil retired after Germany were knocked out of the World Cup

Germany midfielder Toni Kroos has criticised former World Cup-winning team-mate Mesut Ozil for the way he announced his international retirement.

Ozil said he was quitting international football in the wake of Germany's shock World Cup exit at the group stage in Russia.

The Arsenal playmaker and Ilkay Gundogan, who is also of Turkish descent, were jeered by German fans during World Cup warm-up matches for having their photograph taken with Turkish President Tayyip Erdogan.

When he announced his retirement, Ozil said he had faced "racism and disrespect" because of his Turkish roots, and accused the German Football Association of failing to back him in the row over the photo.

2:45 Arsenal 0-2 Man City Arsenal 0-2 Man City

But Kroos told Bild newspaper: "Basically Mesut is a deserved international and as a player he deserved a better departure.

"But the way he resigned was not in order.

"The parts in his statement that are rightly addressed are unfortunately overshadowed by the significantly higher amount of nonsense.

"I think he knows very well that racism within the national team and the DFB does not exist."

Toni Kroos says he will continue playing for Germany as they target Euro 2020

The 28-year-old Kroos, who has won the last three Champions League titles with Real Madrid, has no plans to follow Ozil into international retirement.

"I will continue towards Euro 2020 and have set myself the goal of being far more successful there than in the recent past," Kroos added.

"I had a good talk with (national team coach) Joachim Loew.

"We will find solutions together so that I can get a break here and there.

"For me that's the only way and I am thankful for Jogi's understanding."