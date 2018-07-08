Spain head coach Fernando Hierro steps down following World Cup exit

Fernando Hierro only took charge two days before the World Cup started

Fernando Hierro has stepped down as Spain's interim head coach following their early exit from the World Cup.

Spain were eliminated in the last 16 on penalties by hosts Russia, last losing at this stage of a World Cup in 2006, which saw Andres Iniesta immediately retire from international football.

The 50-year-old Hierro took charge of the team just two days before the tournament after Julen Lopetegui was sacked, having agreed a deal to take over as Real Madrid manager without correctly informing the Spanish Football Federation.

0:46 Guillem Ballague says the Spanish FA's pride is to blame for Spain's World Cup exit Guillem Ballague says the Spanish FA's pride is to blame for Spain's World Cup exit

Hierro, a previous player and assistant manager of Real Madrid, will also not return to his role of sports director at the Spanish Football Federation.

A statement on Spain's official website read: "The Royal Spanish Football Federation and Fernando Hierro put an end to their relationship once the participation of Spain in the World Cup in Russia ended.

"He declined to return to his previous position as sports director of the RFEF to seek new horizons and undertake new professional challenges."

Last week, Hierro said he had "no regrets" at taking the Spain job two days before the World Cup, while Sky Sports pundit Guillem Balague claimed pride was to blame for their early exit.