Luis Enrique appointed Spain head coach following World Cup exit

Former Barcelona boss Luis Enrique has been appointed Spain's new head coach on a two-year deal, following their World Cup last-16 exit.

The president of Spain's football federation Luis Rubiales revealed in a press conference on Monday that the decision to hire Luis Enrique was unanimous, saying the 48-year-old met all of the criteria.

Julen Lopetegui was sacked on the eve of the World Cup after agreeing a deal to become Real Madrid's next boss, leaving former sporting director Fernando Hierro to take interim charge of the side.

Hierro stepped down from his post as caretaker boss on Sunday after Spain's early elimination from the World Cup - losing to hosts Russia on penalties in the last-16.

Luis Enrique, who previously managed Roma and Celta Vigo, won two La Liga titles, three Copa del Rey trophies and one Champions League during his three-year spell in charge of Barcelona.

The former Real Madrid and Barcelona midfielder had been a target for Arsenal to replace former manager Arsene Wenger.

Earlier on Monday, Jose Francisco Molina, a former goalkeeper for Atletico Madrid and Deportivo La Coruna with nine caps for Spain, was appointed as the federation's sporting director.