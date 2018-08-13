David Silva retires from international football with Spain

Manchester City midfielder David Silva has retired from international football

Manchester City midfielder David Silva has announced his retirement from international football.

The 32-year-old played 125 times for Spain and scored 35 goals after making his debut in 2006.

He won the 2010 World Cup along with the 2008 and 2012 European Championships.

Silva took to social media to say he was "very proud" of his achievements and that the decision to retire was "one the most difficult of my career".

He added: "I lived and dreamed with a team that will forever be remembered.

"It has not been easy, after all I've experienced, to write these lines.

"I've spent days and weeks considering this. The national team gave me everything and helped me grow as a player and a person.

"I leave proud and happy, bringing an end to a time full of emotions and memories, like of the figure of Luis Aragones, a maestro who will never be forgotten."

Aragones, who was coach when Spain won the 2008 Euros, died four years ago.

Silva's decision comes just two days after Barcelona centre-back Gerard Pique also announced his retirement from Spain's national side.