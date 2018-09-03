Diego Costa out of Spain's game against England

Diego Costa was Spain's starting striker at the World Cup

Diego Costa has withdrawn from Spain's squad for their UEFA Nations League matches against England and Croatia for "personal reasons".

England vs Spain Live on

The Brazilian-born forward has been replaced by former Liverpool forward Iago Aspas, who scored his first La Liga goal of the season against Costa's Atletico Madrid at the weekend.

Reports in Spain suggest Costa's absence is due to his partner going into labour for a second time.

Celta Vigo's Aspas was one of seven Spanish internationals initially failing to make new boss Luis Enrique's cut - alongside other big names like Arsenal's Nacho Monreal, Barcelona's Jordi Alba and Real Madrid's Lucas Vázquez.

Spain face England at Wembley on Saturday and then host World Cup finalists Croatia three days later.

Watch the Nations League live on Sky and get two football channels for one great price. Get Sky Sports Premier League and Sky Sports Football in HD - now £18 a month.