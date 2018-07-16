Paul Pogba leads celebrations after France win World Cup

1:32 Paul Pogba has some fun with England's 'coming home' catchphrase as France go wild after winning the World Cup Paul Pogba has some fun with England's 'coming home' catchphrase as France go wild after winning the World Cup

Paul Pogba led the celebrations in his own unique style after France secured their second World Cup with victory over Croatia.

Pogba was among the goal-scorers in a 4-2 win for Les Blues in Moscow on Sunday.

The former Juventus midfielder immediately took to social media to show off the World Cup trophy while celebrating with his team-mates in the French dressing room.

Pogba even sang 'It's coming home!', a line from Baddiel and Skinner's Three Lions, before apologising to his English followers on social media.

French celebrations continued in the post-match press conference, where head coach Didier Deschamps was drowned in champagne by his squad.

Click the video at the top of the page to watch the French celebrate their World Cup win in Russia.