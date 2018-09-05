France squad initiate new team-mate Benji Lecomte with team sing-along

0:13 France partake in team sing-along ahead of Germany match France partake in team sing-along ahead of Germany match

The French squad decided to prepare for their match against Germany with a squad sing-along, but not everyone joined in.

France take on Germany in the UEFA Nations League on Thursday, live on Sky Sports, at the Allianz Arena in a League A, Group 1 match.

And the French players thought the best way to initiate new goalkeeper Benji Lecomte (seen in the above clip standing on a chair) was to partake in some team camaraderie.

In a video posted by Blasie Matuidi on Instagram, some of the players can be seen banging the table while others clapped their hands before waving their white napkins around above their heads.

Chelsea's N'Golo Kante didn't seem keen on full participation, however, he did have a huge grin on his face during the sing-song.

