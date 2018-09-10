France celebrate World Cup win in Paris after beating the Netherlands

World Cup winners France enjoyed a celebratory homecoming on Sunday after beating the Netherlands in the UEFA Nations League.

Les Blues returned to the Stade de France for their first home match since the World Cup, as goals from Kylian Mbappe and Olivier Giroud secured a 2-1 win over the Netherlands in Group A1.

Each player from the World Cup squad was presented to the fans after the match, with Antoine Griezmann and Paul Pogba among the star names on show.

At one point during the celebrations, N'Golo Kante was hoisted into the air by his team-mates while the entire stadium joining in on a rendition of a song dedicated to the Chelsea midfielder.

France captain Hugo Lloris and Didier Deschamps also performed a lap of honour with the World Cup trophy on a triumphant night for the French.

Click the video at the top of the page to watch the French celebrate their World Cup victory.