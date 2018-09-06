Lionel Messi gets involved in school run during the international break

Lionel Messi has not joined up with the Argentina squad (@leomessi)

Lionel Messi has spent some time off during the international break by getting involved in the school run.

The Barcelona captain has not joined up with the Argentina squad for their upcoming friendly fixtures against Guatemala in Los Angeles on Saturday and Colombia in New Jersey on September 12.

Instead, Messi posted pictures to his Instagram account showing him taking his sons Thiago and Mateo to school on Thursday.

Messi and Argentina were knocked out of the World Cup in the last-16 by eventual champions France after a disappointing campaign.

And last month the country's interim coach Lionel Scaloni refused to be drawn on the 31-year-old's international future.

"I've spoken with Messi and from that conversation I picked my squad," he said. "We didn't speak about what could happen in the future. We know what Messi represents for us and we'll see for the future."

Messi has scored four goals in Barcelona's opening three La Liga fixtures, including a double in his side's 8-2 win over Huesca last weekend.