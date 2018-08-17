Manchester United's Andreas Pereira called up for Brazil as four Man City stars miss out

Manchester United's Andreas Pereira has been called up to the Brazil squad for the first time - but Man City rivals Gabriel Jesus, Fernandinho, Danilo and Ederson have all been dropped.

It will come as a further boost to United academy star Pereira, who started the first game of the season against Leicester last week, and he is in the squad with new signing Fred, who also started the 2-1 win.

Brazil head coach Tite has named a 24-man group for the upcoming friendlies against United States and El Salvador in the US next month, and he has omitted eight of his World Cup squad.

Liverpool's new goalkeeper Alisson is in the squad

There is no place for Real Madrid's veteran left-back Marcelo, while other seasoned pros such as Miranda and Paulinho have also been left out, as well as Cassio, Geromel and Taison.

Tite says he wants to give opportunities to new young players ahead of next year's Copa America, which will be played in Brazil, and gives six players their first senior call-ups.

Barcelona's new signing Arthur is in alongside Flamengo attacking-midfielder Lucas Paqueta, Gremio winger Everton, Porto centre-back Felipe and 21-year-old Fluminense striker Pedro.

Brazil, who were knocked out of the quarter-final stage by Belgium in Russia, face El Salvador first on September 11 outside Washington before a clash with the USA in New Jersey four days later.

Squad: Goalkeepers: Alisson (Liverpool), Neto (Valencia), Hugo (Flamengo) Defenders: Alex Sandro (Juventus), Dede (Cruzeiro), Fabinho (Liverpool), Fagner (Corinthians), Felipe (Porto), Filipe Luis (Atletico Madrid), Marquinhos, Thiago Silva (Paris Saint-Germain) Midfielders: Andreas Pereira (Manchester United), Fred (Manchester United), Arthur (Barcelona), Philippe Coutinho (Barcelona), Casemiro (Real Madrid), Lucas Paqueta (Flamengo), Renato Augusto (Beijing Guoan) Forwards: Douglas Costa (Juventus), Everton (Gremio), Roberto Firmino (Liverpool), Neymar (Paris Saint-Germain), Pedro (Fluminense), Willian (Chelsea)