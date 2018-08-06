Premier League Golden Boot: Romelu Lukaku? Harry Kane? Mo Salah?

The big Premier League kick-off is fast approaching but who are the Soccer Saturday pundits tipping to score the most goals this season?

Liverpool's Mo Salah romped to the top of the charts with 32 goals last season, denying Harry Kane a hat-trick of Golden Boots despite the Tottenham striker finding the net 30 times.

Will Salah retain his crown? Here are the Soccer Saturday tips for top goalscorer this season...

Charlie Nicholas: Alexandre Lacazette (20/1 with Sky Bet)

Kane will be there, Sergio Aguero - if he stays fit - will be there and Gabriel Jesus, by virtue of playing for Manchester City, should be too, but Mo Salah and Romelu Lukaku will be in contention again.

However, I'm going to look towards my old side and I fancy Lacazette at a decent price as Pierre-Emerick Aubameyang will create more space for him. They might take turns up front in some away games but I generally see them starting together and Lacazette is the better technical player, so he's my each-way bet. Though he's likely to be in the mix I can't honestly see Salah having the same season again.

Phil Thompson: Harry Kane (5/2 with Sky Bet)

I'm going for Kane. He'll be desperate to get the Golden Boot back and he'll take even more free-kicks and shots to do so! Salah will be close and I think you'll still get the same product out of him but Kane's consistency is phenomenal. The Tottenham man gets my vote.

Paul Merson: Pierre-Emerick Aubameyang (6/1 with Sky Bet)

Romelu Lukaku will play every game and probably stay on every minute, Harry Kane will be in the mix and Sergio Aguero is one of those players who'll get you four in a game - and scores penalties.

But I'm going to go with Pierre-Emerick Aubameyang. He went under the radar a bit last season because Arsenal were out of the race, but if you look at his record, it wasn't too shabby. He hit the ground running, and if he can keep that going next season he'll have a chance. They're not in the Champions League so he should feature every week and Arsenal will play on the counter and have pace on the break. They won't be as open as they were under Arsene Wenger, but they'll still make chances.

Matt Le Tissier: Harry Kane (5/2 with Sky Bet)

He should be full of confidence coming back from the World Cup with the Golden Boot and he's the sort of player who will want to play every single minute. It will take a monumental effort for Salah to repeat last season's effort, whereas Kane has done it on a regular basis. I think Aubameyang is a decent each-way punt but I struggle to see any of the outsiders getting near Kane and co.

