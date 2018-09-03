Martin Tyler's stats: West Ham omens and perfect starts for Chelsea, Tottenham and Watford

1:56 Martin Tyler gives us his latest teaser.. Can you solve it? Martin Tyler gives us his latest teaser.. Can you solve it?

How often do teams survive after losing their first four? What is the longest winning streak to start a Premier League season?

Sky Sports commentator Martin Tyler has the answers to those questions - and do not forget to try his tricky teaser on English Tottenham players.

Starting stat - Watford end Spurs streak

I was at Vicarage Road on Sunday where Watford had their first Premier League win over Spurs and their first top-division win over them since a 1-0 success at home in 1987. On that day, Kenny Jackett scored a penalty and Glenn Hoddle made his last league appearance for Tottenham.

Watford have won their opening four top-division league games for the first time in their history (they won their opening four Division Two games in 1988) and, counting the Carabao Cup win, this is the first time they have won their opening five games in all competitions.

Mauricio Pochettino was frustrated Tottenham threw away the three points they picked up at Old Trafford

Troy Deeney scored in his 100th different match for Watford and it was his first goal against Spurs in his eighth appearance against them.

Craig Cathcart enjoyed his second win in eight games against Spurs - and he scored in both of them! The other one was Blackpool 3-1 Spurs in February 2011 - and he scored an own goal!

It was only Tottenham's third defeat in 24 league games and their first defeat in 43 Premier League games when they have scored first. They won 40 and drew two of the previous 42. The last time they scored first and lost was 2-1 against Chelsea in November 2016.

Perfect starts

Has there ever been another PL season where three teams have won their first four games? Lloyd

Watford players celebrate their victory over Tottenham

MARTIN SAYS: It has only happened once before in the Premier League era.

Back in 2009/10, Chelsea, Tottenham and Manchester City had 100 per cent records after their first four games. Chelsea went on to win the title, so perhaps that will be an omen for them, or Liverpool - or Watford, of course - this season.

Winning your first four games is no mean feat, it has happened 18 times prior to this season and seven of those teams went on to lift the title.

Charlton had a perfect record at this stage in 2005/06, but went on to finish 13th, the lowest finish of any of the teams on the list.

All 17 of the other sides to have started with four straight wins have finished seventh or higher - which is a nice omen for Watford fans!

Teams to have won their first four PL games before this season Season Team Final position 1994/95 Newcastle 6th 1995/96 Newcastle 2nd 1996/97 Sheffield Wednesday 7th 2003/04 Arsenal 1st 2004/05 Arsenal 2nd 2004/05 Chelsea 1st 2005/06 Chelsea 1st 2005/06 Charlton 13th 2006/07 Manchester United 1st 2009/10 Chelsea 1st 2009/10 Tottenham 4th 2009/10 Manchester City 5th 2010/11 Chelsea 2nd 2011/12 Manchester United 2nd 2011/12 Manchester City 1st 2014/15 Chelsea 1st 2015/16 Manchester City 4th 2016/17 Manchester City 3rd

Five gold wins?

What is the longest winning streak at the start of a Premier League season? Sam

Jose Mourinho's perfect starts with Chelsea in 2004 and 2005 ended up with them winning the Premier League twice

MARTIN SAYS: The longest winning streak at the start of a Premier League season is nine matches - which was achieved by Chelsea under Jose Mourinho in 2005/06. It ended with a 1-1 draw with Everton in October.

Most wins at the start of a Premier League season:

NINE: Chelsea (2005/06)

SIX: Chelsea (2009/10), Newcastle (1994/95), Man City (2016/17)

FIVE: Arsenal (2004/05), Chelsea (2010/11), Man Utd (2011/12), Man City (2015/16)

As you can see there are just eight teams to have won five straight matches at the start of a season and of those eight teams, only two ended up winning the title. On both occasions it was Chelsea in that 2005/06 season and also in 2009/10.

Of the three teams with perfect records this season, Chelsea have Cardiff at home next, while Liverpool have a tough away game at Spurs - live on Sky Sports - and Watford are at home to Manchester United.

There has never been two or more teams on 15 points after five games in the Premier League, so maybe we could have a first!

Nightmare starts

How many teams have lost their first four Premier League games and stayed up? Harry

It has been a tough start for Manuel Pellegrini at West Ham

MARTIN SAYS: I assume you're asking with West Ham in mind? Before this season we have seen 10 teams open a Premier League season with four or more straight defeats and, surprisingly, more than half of them have stayed up.

You may remember Crystal Palace and Bournemouth last season, who both lost their first four but went on to finish 11th and 12th. In fact, Palace managed to stay up even though they lost their first seven games without scoring a goal!

There are four other teams who were still pointless after four games and stayed in the Premier League: Southampton (2012/13), Middlesbrough (2001/02), Southampton (1998/99) and Aston Villa (1997/98). In fact, Villa finished seventh that season!

However, West Ham themselves lost their opening four games once before - in 2010/11 - and they were relegated that season, finishing bottom of the table.

The other three teams to go down after losing their first four are Swindon (1993/94), Sunderland (2005/06) and Portsmouth (2009/10). They all finished bottom of the league, too.

So the stats suggest West Ham will either finish bottom or stay up!

Paying the penalty

Are more penalties being saved this season than ever before? Aimee

Wayne Hennessey saved Charlie Austin's penalty at Selhurst Park on Saturday

MARTIN SAYS: Paul Pogba, Charlie Austin and Pascal Gross all had penalties saved at the weekend, which means five out of 14 penalties taken this season have been stopped by goalkeepers.

That means 35.7 per cent of penalties have been saved, which is more than a third! That percentage is far higher than in any other Premier League season.

In 2017/18 more than a quarter of penalties were saved. In total, 21 of 80 penalties were saved (26.3 per cent), which is a Premier League season record. A further three penalties missed the target.

That contrasts to 1997/98 when only seven saves were made all season from the 72 taken (9.7 per cent).

In total, 2,296 penalties have been taken in Premier League history with 407 being saved (17.7 per cent) and 139 being missed (6 per cent).

So this season, kickers are being more accurate, but goalkeepers are doing better than ever before!

