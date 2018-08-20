Wayne Rooney's DC United keep up winning run with third straight victory

DC United kept up their winning run thanks to a 2-0 win over New England Revolution - with Wayne Rooney unusually quiet.

The former England striker scored twice in DC's 4-1 battering of Portland Timbers in midweek, but it was hat-trick hero Luciano Acosta, fresh from his goals in United's 3-2 win over Kansas City, who struck first.

The home fans were kept on tenterhooks until Zoltan Stieber sealed victory in the final minute on the break as Revolution pressed for an equaliser.

Lee Nguyen and Diego Rossi were both on target in LAFC's 2-0 win over Colorado Rapids in California, to end the visitors' three-match unbeaten run.

Wayne Rooney with Luciano Acosta (Pic: USA Today/MLSsoccer)

Four minutes after the break, Nguyen controlled a ball into the box in the air before beating two players and firing in at the near post with a smart finish.

Rapids threatened an equaliser but with full-time approaching, Rossi put paid to their good work with a second for LAFC.

Atlanta United downed Columbus Crew 3-1 at the Mercedes-Benz Stadium, with Josef Martinez equalling the all-time top scorer record in a single MLS season with his 27th of the campaign.

He put United ahead on the half-hour, but Gyasi Zardes levelled after half-time. Hector Villalba put the hosts back in front, and Miguel Almiron made things comfortable late on.