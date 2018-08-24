Twitter Q&A: Watford coach Javi Gracia answers your questions ahead of Super Sunday game with Crystal Palace

13:27 Twitter Q&A: Javi Gracia answers your questions Twitter Q&A: Javi Gracia answers your questions

Ahead of playing Crystal Palace on Super Sunday, Watford boss Javi Gracia answered your questions on Troy Deeney, signings and more...

We asked for your tweets to put to the Hornets' head coach and, of course, you delivered - so we sent Geoff Shreeves down to London Colney to speak with the man himself ahead of Watford's game with Crystal Palace, which is live on Sky Sports Premier League this Sunday from 12.30pm.

Here's what he had to say about the pick of your tweets...

How has he got the best out of Deeney and Gray? — Watford FC Fan Zone (@WatfordFanZone) August 23, 2018

I try to improve all the players' levels, and it's not only about two players. I try to do it with all of them, but with these two they have worked very well in pre-season and at the moment they feel comfortable with the style of play. It depends on them really.

Troy Deeney is already off the mark for 2018/19

What are of the pitch does Javi want to reinforce in January?



Cheers Geoff — WatfordGoldie (@WatfordGoldie) August 23, 2018

We are still in August for now and have a lot of time before January. I prefer to think about the players we have at the moment and try to improve their quality. When January arrives, we will decide but for now I would prefer to do my job and improve our level.

Will Pontus Dahlberg be getting an opportunity in the first eleven this season? — Lee Jackson (@LeeJackson_1) August 23, 2018

We'll see. At the moment, we have three good goalkeepers and Pontus is one of them. Next week we will play in the Carabao Cup [away at Reading], and and maybe we will have more games in the future and you never know.

Who is the most talented player you’ve managed? — . (@DanielK3egan) August 23, 2018

To choose one is difficult. If I say one, it might not be the most famous player, but when I managed in the second division in Spain, there was a player called Fran Rico. He was special. He was a creative midfielder, but he felt football, you could see all the good qualities he had at all moments.

PrimeMUFC - What are your thoughts on Malaga falling into the second tier of Spanish football?

I'm very disappointed. You always hope the best for your old clubs but last season, they changed many things and you can see how they suffer every season. I only want them to do well, but you can see the problems they had last season and now they have been relegated. I hope they can get promoted back to La Liga.

Who’s the hardest opponent you’ve faced? — Premier League Football (@Premier18959563) August 23, 2018

I don't remember suffering anything from a particular player. I was a competitive player as well, and maybe they thought it about me!

How important has player fitness been to the pressing game Watford have played this season? — George Humphrey (@gedohu) August 24, 2018

Physically, it's very important to be ready but it's not only that. There are other things as important to be good, to be mentally wel land have a good atmosphere, feel part of the team and it is a very important element but to be a team that you want to be - do the high press, recover the ball in our opponents half, you need not only to be physically strong but mentally as well as a team.

Seeing as he doesn't drink sangria, what's his chosen beverage to celebrate a win? — Quiero que Richy regrese (@J05H_18) August 24, 2018

I usually drink still water, I don't normally change. If I win, or if I lose, I try to keep the same attitude. Maybe if I had to a glass of wine, or beer, but the important thing isn't the drink - it's the win!

Are you and your family enjoying life in England? — Carol Humphreys (@seizpol) August 23, 2018

Now it's a different period for us than last season, when I was alone for four months at the end of the season. This is a new season, we have a new house here and I feel adapted, my family as well, and we are enjoying England.

What happened to the suit? We want it back — John Wood (@steelwood_) August 23, 2018

Sometimes I change, like tactics! It depends on the weather, whether I feel more comfortable with a suit or a tracksuit. It doesn't depend on the result, I'm not superstitious.

Gracia started off in a suit for Watford's opening game against Brighton - but shunned it for a tracksuit at Burnley last weekend

@Adalbertopr7 The situation on Peñarada? Is it a visa or passport issue, will we see him in a Watford shirt this season?



Does he respect how much fans love a cup run, what does he know about Reading FC? — Simon (@SimonHulland2) August 23, 2018

At the moment, we are waiting. Penaranda cannot get his papers because I don't know if it's about the passport, or other papers, but at this time he cannot train or play with us and I would like to have a new player because I know he is a good player.

What are your ambitions with Watford this season? — tommy (@tmmyjs) August 23, 2018

I want to win every game and there is no more ambitious target than that for me. I prefer to look game by game because looking further doesn't help you to get results. I prefer to be focused on the next game, and compete in games and then we'll see.

What was it like working with Al Thani at Malaga? — james young (@Jamesyoungmufc) August 24, 2018

It was a different situation, because he was the owner and was in another country, so it was not easy to manage some situations, but I felt comfortable and good. I have good memories and it was a positive time.

What's the best way to motivate a player? — Levy Out (@cursedwizard01) August 24, 2018

When you start something, you always expect the best. This season, when we started pre-season, we the first day and step was important. The next training was more important, and we were creating a good atmosphere with very demanding ambience. Day by day, I think it's important that the players believe we can create a good style of play, that they feel they are part of something and feel important. I think over time you are able to create something.

At this moment with good results, it's easier to convince the players we can win another game, but I'm sure there will be bad results at some point, but if we were able to create something different, I think it's possible to create something this season too.