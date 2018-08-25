Scottish Premiership round-up: Winning start for Gary Holt, Hearts stay perfect

Hearts' Jimmy Dunne celebrates another victory

Gary Holt made a winning start to life as Livingston boss after his new charges clinched a 2-0 Scottish Premiership victory at St Mirren.

Holt succeeded Kenny Miller - who left his player/manager role earlier this week after only seven games in charge - and was in the Lions hot seat for the first time at the Simple Digital Arena.

The visitors went ahead after 14 minutes when Alan Lithgow teed up Jack Hamilton to hammer home off the underside of the bar.

Lithgow got on the scoresheet in the 36th minute when he headed past Saints goalkeeper Craig Samson from Steven Lawless' floated corner.

Livingston's Alan Lithgow celebrates making it 2-0

Victory was Livingston's first of the season after they followed defeat to champions Celtic in their season opener with a draw at home to Kilmarnock two weeks ago.

Hearts maintained their 100 per cent start to the season after edging to a 1-0 win at 10-man Kilmarnock.

Gary Dicker saw red for a rash lunge on Calum Morrison midway through the second half and the man advantage paid dividends for Hearts.

Peter Haring picked out Uche Ikpeazu, whose glancing header evaded Killie goalkeeper Jamie MacDonald to give the capital club a third league win from three games.

Hibernian and Aberdeen maintained their unbeaten starts to the campaign after Jamie Maclaren rescued a 1-1 draw for Neil Lennon's men four minutes from time.

The Dons took the lead on the stroke of half-time when Tommie Hoban appeared to get the final touch in a goalmouth scramble.

Aberdeen's Tommie Hoban forces home the opener

But Maclaren tapped home from Paul Hanlon's fizzing ball across the area to guarantee a share of the spoils in a match that saw nine yellow cards.

Dundee's miserable start to the season continued after a 1-0 loss at St Johnstone.

Humiliated by Ayr United in the Betfred Cup last week, Dundee crashed to their third successive league defeat following Tony Watt's cool finish six minutes after half-time.

The striker ran through on goal before slotting past Dundee goalkeeper Jack Hamilton.