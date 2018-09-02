Liverpool boss Jurgen Klopp leaps to Alisson's defence after Leicester error

Jurgen Klopp says he is "really happy" Alisson has been caught out early on in his Liverpool career after the goalkeeper’s blunder against Leicester.

The Brazil international gifted Rachid Ghezzal a goal when his attempted Cruyff turn went wrong and he was dispossessed by Kelechi Iheanacho in the Reds' 2-1 win on Saturday.

Sadio Mane and Roberto Firmino scored in the first half to clinch victory, the first time early leaders Liverpool have won the opening four games of a Premier League campaign, despite Alisson's mistake.

Klopp said: "He (Alisson) is 0.0 per cent arrogant, but he's confident and he can do it. It's like when our centre-halves play passes.

"They have to play passes and defend and all that stuff. I don't look for anyone responsible, the final one was Alisson but we should have cleared the situation before.

"It wasn't a situation where you pass the ball back. We make decisions in a second and in a second you realise, 'That was the wrong one'.

"I think that was this situation. To be 100 per cent honest I am really happy it happened, because we don't have to wait for it now."

Summer signing Fabinho, who joined Liverpool in a £44m deal from Monaco, was again absent from the Reds squad as he waits for his debut.

But Klopp insisted nothing was wrong with the midfielder, who merely needs time following his move to England.

"The team is good, he needs time to adapt. He could have been in the squad, but it's quite difficult when they are all fit," the German said.

"It's good to have the situation, but sometimes one needs more time or the others are already used to it. That's the only reason. He will come back. He already makes big steps in the last few weeks.

"Hopefully he will have games for Brazil, then it's games, games, games in the whole of September - I don't know how many but a lot."