Wayne Rooney says he 'wants to win' after victorious DC United debut

Wayne Rooney says he wants to keep winning with DC United (Pic: USA Today/MLSsoccer)

Former Manchester United and Everton striker Wayne Rooney says he "wants to win" after he made a victorious debut for DC United on Saturday.

Rooney had a hand in two of DC United's goals as they beat the Vancouver Whitecaps 3-1 in the MLS, although did not get on the scoresheet himself.

Following the win, the former England captain said he was there to keep winning and thanked the city for welcoming him to the club.

"My team-mates might look at me as someone who has had a career with Manchester United, Everton and England and they haven't got to that level yet," he said. "But I am a DC United player now. And I want to win.

Wayne Rooney celebrates with Luciano Acosta (Pic: USA Today/MLSsoccer)

"It was a great victory. I thought we played some fantastic football. It was a big night for the club opening the stadium and it was important to get the win.

"It has been easy [to adjust] - I'm enjoying it. It was a great atmosphere. People in the city have given me a lot of freedom to be me, which hasn't always been the case.

"I was just as eager to get on the pitch as they were to see me on the pitch. They were great. I hope we can give them a few more wins."

DC United coach Ben Olsen was full of praise for his new striker, who was given half an hour to show the fans what he can do.

"We were very sharp in the second half, especially when Wayne came on," Olsen said. "Stalwart, high quality, made some great passes and got on the end of some. Good balls in the box. That's what we expected from him.

The former Man Utd striker played for 30 minutes

"He's going to make others around him better. We're still a young team. The mentality he will bring to help these young guys is going to be invaluable.

"I'm looking to learn and get better myself. I'm open to learning and getting better myself. I'm open to ideas he thinks can benefit the club."